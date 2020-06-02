UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Landslides Kill 20 After Pre-monsoon Rains

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 05:04 PM

India landslides kill 20 after pre-monsoon rains

At least 20 villagers, including 10 children, were killed in landslides Tuesday after three days of incessant pre-monsoon rains in northeastern India, officials said

Guwahati, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :At least 20 villagers, including 10 children, were killed in landslides Tuesday after three days of incessant pre-monsoon rains in northeastern India, officials said.

The landslides took place in the Barak Valley of southern Assam state, Forests Minister Parimal Suklabaidya said, adding that several homes were destroyed.

Officials said rescue workers feared they may find more bodies trapped by the landslides and the toll could rise.

Floods in India's northeast are an annual phenomenon, but the monsoon season there usually falls between July and September.

The hilly terrain in the region makes it prone to landslides after heavy rain.

The state is already grappling with flooding in several districts, and at least nine people have died, almost 200,000 village homes damaged and more than 2,600 hectares (around 6,500 acres) of crops destroyed in recent weeks.

Related Topics

India Died May July September Rains

Recent Stories

Return rate on savings schemes slashed

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 Found at 3 More Mink Farms in Southern Ne ..

2 minutes ago

Iran bemoans ill-discipline as virus cases crest a ..

1 minute ago

Russia's Economy Relief Plan Aims at Ensuring Grow ..

1 minute ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping movements report ..

1 minute ago

Sindh Bank launches its new website

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.