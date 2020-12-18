Intense coldness likely in most parts of country

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast intense cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast intense cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

A continental air prevailing over most parts of the country, MET office reported.

The MET office also predicted chill weather in north Balochistan and upper parts of the country.

However, dense fog likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours.

While frost likely to occur in Potohar region including few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

Lowest minimum temperature's recorded as (�C): Leh -15, Astore -12, Kalam, Skardu -11, Gupis -09, Hunza, Bagrote -08, Gilgit -07, Malam Jabba, Dir, Kalat -06, Quetta, Ziarat, Zhob, Rawalakot, Murree and Parachinar -05.