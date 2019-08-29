Intermittent drizzle, rain continues in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The spells of scattered intermittent drizzle and rain were recorded in different areas of the metropolis on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :The spells of scattered intermittent drizzle and rain were recorded in different areas of the metropolis on Thursday.

The rain was caused by a monsoon low lies over the west Rajasthan and eastern Sindh on Wednesday left different streets and roads inundated with rainwater, however, efforts were being made by civic agencies for draining out water from various roads.

The Meteorological department recorded the largest amount of 55 millimeters rain in North Karachi, followed by Saddar and Jinnah Terminal 42mm each, Model Observatory 38 mm, Landhi, Keamari and Surjani 32mm, Old city area 29mm, PAF Faisal 27mm, Nazimabad 26mm and PAF Masroor 02mm during the last 24 hours.