UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Intermittent Drizzle, Rain Continues In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 03:42 PM

Intermittent drizzle, rain continues in Karachi

The spells of scattered intermittent drizzle and rain were recorded in different areas of the metropolis on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :The spells of scattered intermittent drizzle and rain were recorded in different areas of the metropolis on Thursday.

The rain was caused by a monsoon low lies over the west Rajasthan and eastern Sindh on Wednesday left different streets and roads inundated with rainwater, however, efforts were being made by civic agencies for draining out water from various roads.

The Meteorological department recorded the largest amount of 55 millimeters rain in North Karachi, followed by Saddar and Jinnah Terminal 42mm each, Model Observatory 38 mm, Landhi, Keamari and Surjani 32mm, Old city area 29mm, PAF Faisal 27mm, Nazimabad 26mm and PAF Masroor 02mm during the last 24 hours.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Water Landhi Saddar From

Recent Stories

48 kgs hashish seized,two arrested in Sargodha

6 minutes ago

Saudi led coalition says intercepts Houthi drone

6 minutes ago

Sudan awaits new cabinet as premier mulls line-up

3 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Lahore

3 minutes ago

Incoming premier Conte vows 'more united, inclusiv ..

3 minutes ago

Three Mineral Department employees suspended

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.