Intermittent Gusty Winds Likely In Various Parts Of Country: PMD

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2022 | 07:52 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

However, intermittent gusty/dust raising winds are likely in Islamabad, Central and Southern Punjab, North and Central Balochistan and Central and Southern Sindh.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.

The highest temperatures recorded during the period were Lasbela 42 C, Mithi, Chhor, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad 41 C.

