UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Intermittent Rain Continued In City Lahore

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 08:23 PM

Intermittent rain continued in city Lahore

The intermittent rain continued in most parts of Punjab including Lahore, turning weather chilly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :The intermittent rain continued in most parts of Punjab including Lahore, turning weather chilly.

According to Met office, Okara received 28mm rain, Gujranwala, Hafizabad 27mm, Jhang 26mm, Faislabad, Mangla 23mm, Lahore (airport 21mm, City 19mm), Sahiwal 20mm, Mandi Bahauddin 19mm, Jhelum 17mm, Toba Tek Singh, Gujrat 16mm, Murree, Kasur 13mm, Chakwal 12mm, Islamabad (airport 23mm, Zeropoint, Bokra 15mm, Golra 14mm, Saidupur 12mm), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 15mm, Shamsabad 11mm), Sialkot (airport 13mm, city 13mm), Attock 08mm, Narowal, Bahawalnagar 09mm, Sargodha 06mm, Joharabad 04mm, Noorpurthal, Kot Addu 03mm, on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, rain is expected in Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Sargodha.

Snowfall is also expected in Murree and its adjoining areas during the next 24 houes. Cold and dry weather is expected in south Punjab.

As per synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Wednesday.

On Tuesday, minimum temperature in provincial metropolis was recorded 9 degree celsius with humidity 88% in the air.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Weather Punjab Murree Gujrat Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Mandi Bahauddin Narowal Toba Tek Singh Attock Kot Addu Airport Sahiwal

Recent Stories

Shah Rukh Khan’s cousin Noor Jehan passes away i ..

21 minutes ago

48 held for refilling gas in Rawalpindi

44 seconds ago

UN Envoy for Syria Arrives in Damascus to Meet Cou ..

46 seconds ago

Syrian regime forces storm key rebel-held town: mo ..

47 seconds ago

Klopp defends stance on FA Cup replays

49 seconds ago

RAK Ruler receives Austria&#039;s Ambassador

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.