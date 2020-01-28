Intermittent rain continued in city Lahore

The intermittent rain continued in most parts of Punjab including Lahore, turning weather chilly

According to Met office, Okara received 28mm rain, Gujranwala, Hafizabad 27mm, Jhang 26mm, Faislabad, Mangla 23mm, Lahore (airport 21mm, City 19mm), Sahiwal 20mm, Mandi Bahauddin 19mm, Jhelum 17mm, Toba Tek Singh, Gujrat 16mm, Murree, Kasur 13mm, Chakwal 12mm, Islamabad (airport 23mm, Zeropoint, Bokra 15mm, Golra 14mm, Saidupur 12mm), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 15mm, Shamsabad 11mm), Sialkot (airport 13mm, city 13mm), Attock 08mm, Narowal, Bahawalnagar 09mm, Sargodha 06mm, Joharabad 04mm, Noorpurthal, Kot Addu 03mm, on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, rain is expected in Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Sargodha.

Snowfall is also expected in Murree and its adjoining areas during the next 24 houes. Cold and dry weather is expected in south Punjab.

As per synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Wednesday.

On Tuesday, minimum temperature in provincial metropolis was recorded 9 degree celsius with humidity 88% in the air.