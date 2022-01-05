UrduPoint.com

Intermittent Rain Continues Across Country; Turns Weather Cold

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2022 | 04:20 PM

The heaviest rainfall of 115 millimeters was recorded in Pasni, Balochistan till Wednesday morning in result of the intermittent rain continued for the third consecutive day across the country

The first ever significant intermittent rain spell of this Winter season started on Monday evening and continued till Wednesday with occasional gaps, turning the weather cold.

The much needed rain spell provided relief to the citizens from the seasonal illnesses besides subsiding the prevailing smoggy conditions which caused hindrance for travelers as well as benefiting the wheat crop.

A number of tourists thronged to the hilly areas of the country for enjoying the snowfall along with their families, taking advantage of the winter vacations.

During the last 24 hours, widespread rain with snowfall over hills occurred in most parts of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast for Thursday, widespread more rain is expected in Balochistan and Sindh.

While more rain with snow over the hills at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir is likely during evening or night. Heavy rain is also likely in Balochistan and upper Sindh during the period.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours (till Wednesday morning) was Balochistan: Pasni 115, Gawadar 64, Ormara 60, Khuzdar 42, Panjgur 29, Jiwani 27, Turbat 25, Lasbella 21, Quetta (Sheikh Manda 18, Samungli 17), Kalat 18, Barkhan, Kohlu 04, Sibbi 03; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 53 , Kalam 45, Dir (Upper 45, Lower 33), Saidu Sharif 35, Balakot 31, Kakul 27, Chitral, Drosh 19, Parachinar 17, Malam Jabba, Cherat 16, Mirkhani 15, Takht Bai 14, Bannu 13, Peshawar (Airport 12, City 10), Dera Ismail Khan (Airport 03, City 02), Kashmir: Kotli 35, Garhi Dupatta 29, Rawalakot 22, Muzaffarabad (City 14, Airport 12).

The rainfall recorded in Sindh was: Karachi (Surjani Town 37, Gulshan-e-Hadid 32, Quaid Abad, Landhi 28, North Nazimabad 23, Faisal Base, Saadi Town, University Road, North Karachi 22, MOS 21, Masroor Base, Jinnah Terminal 20, Kemari 17, Orangi Town 15) Padidan 25, Dadu 22, Sukkur 16 , Jacobabad, Rohri 15, Hyderabad (City 15, Airport 13), Nawab shah 14, Thatta, Khairpur 13, Tandojam, Sakrand 11, Larkana 10, Mohenjo-Daro 08, Mirpur Khas, Chhor 07, Mithi, Shaheed Benazirabad 01.

The rainfall recorded in Punjab was Rawalpindi (Airport 22, Shamsabad 19, Kacheri 17), Islamabad (Saidpur 21, Zero point 20, Golra 19, Bokra 15, Airport 14), Attock 18, Mangla 15, Murree 14, Jhelum 13, Chakwal 12, Rahim Yar Khan, Sargodha 08 , Noorpurthal 07, Bahawalpur (Airport, City 06), Joharabad, Faisalabad, Jhang, Mandi Bahauddin 06, Sialkot (Airport 05, City 03), Toba Tek Singh, Khanpur 05, Khanewal, Kot Addu 04 Okara, Dera Ghazi Khan, Hafizabad Bahawalnagar 03, Multan (Airport), Narowal, Gujrat, Sahiwal, Bhakkar, Layyah 02, Kasur, Gujranwala, Lahore (City) 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Gupis 05, Skardu 03, Bagrote 02 and Gilgit 01 mm.

The snowfall recorded during the period was Kalam 21.0 inches, Malam Jabba 8.0, Murree 6.0, Parachinar 4.8, Dir 4.0, Chitral 3.6, Astore 3.4, Gupis 2.4, Drosh 2.0, Skardu 1.6 and Bagrote 0.6.

While the lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -07 C, Gupis -06, Bagrote, Hunza, Skardu -05, Kalam, Ziarat -03, Astore, Drosh, Malamjabba, Parachinar -02, Murree, Mirkhani, Dir and Cherat -01 C.

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Weather Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Murree Saidpur Hyderabad Parachinar Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Gilgit Baltistan Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Dera Ismail Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Larkana Sialkot Mirpur Khas Jacobabad Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Khanewal Mandi Bahauddin Narowal Toba Tek Singh Khairpur Chitral Barkhan Khuzdar Khanpur Attock Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Kot Addu Ziarat Panjgur Sakrand Landhi Orangi North Nazimabad Balakot Garhi Dupatta Airport

