UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Intermittent Rain Continues In City Lahore

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 06:32 PM

Intermittent rain continues in city Lahore

Intermittent rain continued in the provincial capital on Tuesday, which is likely to prevail during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Intermittent rain continued in the provincial capital on Tuesday, which is likely to prevail during the next 24 hours.

The rain provided people with relief from dry weather conditions as Lahorites were seen visiting recreational places including various public parks.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded as 7 degree celcius during the last 24 hours, whereas the local Meteorological Department forecast rain with dense overcast conditions in most part of the city during next 24 hours.

The rain/thunderstorm is expected in Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Attock, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Narowal, Sialkot and Lahore districts.

Snowfall is also expected in Murree.

Rain recorded during the last 24 hours in (mm): Murree 30, Sialkot (City 14, Airport 06), Kasur, Bahawalnagar 12, Lahore (City 09, Airport 06), Okara, Sahiwal 09, Faisalabad, Narowal, Khanewal 08, Sargodha, Hafizabad 07, Noorpur thal, Chakwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh 06, Mandi Baho Din, Gujranwala, Attock, Kot Addu 05, Bahawalpur (City 05, Airport 04), Gujrat, Bhakkar, Multan, Mangla 04, D.G.Khan 04, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 03), Rahim Yar Khan, Jhelum 03 and Layyah 02.

As per synoptic situation, a strong westerly wave is affecting most upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts during next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Weather Murree Gujrat Rahim Yar Khan Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Khanewal Narowal Toba Tek Singh Attock Kot Addu From Airport Sahiwal

Recent Stories

Senate Committee on Finance approves Anti-Money la ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan loses great jurist Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim

27 minutes ago

UAE leads tourism sector support via legislative m ..

51 minutes ago

“Mere Pas Tum Ho” writer says he got Rs 5 mill ..

53 minutes ago

India's ill designs about Pakistan, Kashmir need t ..

53 minutes ago

Tainan reports worst air quality among all Taiwan ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.