Intermittent rain continues in city Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Intermittent rain continued in the provincial capital on Tuesday, which is likely to prevail during the next 24 hours.

The rain provided people with relief from dry weather conditions as Lahorites were seen visiting recreational places including various public parks.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded as 7 degree celcius during the last 24 hours, whereas the local Meteorological Department forecast rain with dense overcast conditions in most part of the city during next 24 hours.

The rain/thunderstorm is expected in Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Attock, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Narowal, Sialkot and Lahore districts.

Snowfall is also expected in Murree.

Rain recorded during the last 24 hours in (mm): Murree 30, Sialkot (City 14, Airport 06), Kasur, Bahawalnagar 12, Lahore (City 09, Airport 06), Okara, Sahiwal 09, Faisalabad, Narowal, Khanewal 08, Sargodha, Hafizabad 07, Noorpur thal, Chakwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh 06, Mandi Baho Din, Gujranwala, Attock, Kot Addu 05, Bahawalpur (City 05, Airport 04), Gujrat, Bhakkar, Multan, Mangla 04, D.G.Khan 04, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 03), Rahim Yar Khan, Jhelum 03 and Layyah 02.

As per synoptic situation, a strong westerly wave is affecting most upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts during next 24 hours.