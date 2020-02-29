Intermittent Rain Continues In Islamabad And Rawalpindi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 12:53 PM
Intermittent rain continued in Islamabad and Rawalpindi since early this morning Saturday
ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th February, 2020) Intermittent rain continued in Islamabad and Rawalpindi since early this morning Saturday.The Met Office has forecast more rain/wind-thunderstorm with snowfall over hills in Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hour.
Hailstorm is also expected at a few places during the period.Temperature of some major cities recorded on Saturday morning:Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar thirteen degree centigrade, Karachi twenty-two, Quetta three, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad seven and Murree eight degree centigrade.