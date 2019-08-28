Intermittent rain expected in Karachi on Wednesday and Thursday

The fresh spell of rains that commenced in Karachi on Wednesday is expected to persist at regular intervals for next two days with possible thunderstorm on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The fresh spell of rains that commenced in Karachi on Wednesday is expected to persist at regular intervals for next two days with possible thunderstorm on Thursday.

According to Meteorological Department officials the recent spell is due to low pressure over the Bay of Bengal and may end by Friday with all chances of drizzle.

Temperature on Wednesday ranged between 27 degrees to 30 degree C and may be 29 degrees on Thursday with 90% precipitationand 77% humidity.