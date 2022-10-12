Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit cold

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Intermittent rain in the federal capital on Tuesday evening indicated the signs of weather transition as the winter season may come before time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Intermittent rain in the Federal capital on Tuesday evening indicated the signs of weather transition as the winter season may come before time.

The rain consisting of light to moderate intensity started around 6:30pm in the federal capital, decreasing the temperatures and turning the weather a little cold.

,