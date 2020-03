Intermittent rain likely in capital:MET Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Friday forecast intermittent rain wind-thunderstorm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during next 24 hours

Hailstorms also expected at few places in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Potohar region. Dry weather is expected in other parts of the country, the MET office reported.

Widespread rain wind-thunderstorm occurred in districts of Khyber Paktunkhwa, Punjab, north Balochistan, Kashmir upper Sindh and Islamabad during last 24 hours. Snowfall also reported in Malamjabba.

Rainfall recorded in (mm): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 49, Dir (Lower, Upper 29), Saidu Sharif, Tahktbai 24, Cherat 20, Drosh 17, Kakul 16, Pattan 12, Parachinar, Mirkhani, D.I.Khan 15, Chitral 14, Pattan 12, Kalam 10, Peshawar (A.P 08, City 07), Balakot 02, Punjab: Silakot (City 45, A.

P 28), Okara 45, Gujaranwala 42, Bahawalpur (A.P 39, City 35), Lahore (City 38, A.P 23), Chakwal 37, Kasur 31, Khanewal, Sargodha 30, T.T.Singh 26, Jhang 24, Hafizabad 22, Sahiwal 21, Multan, Noorpurthal, Murree, M.B.Din 20, Faisalabad 18, Joharabad 17, Kot Addu, Layyah, Attock 15, Islamabad (A.P 14, Saidpur 12, Z.P 11, Golara 10, Bokra 08), Bhakkar 12, Narowal, Mangla, Jhelum 11, Gujrat 10, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 10, Chaklala 09), Bahawalnagar, R.Y Khan 09, D.G.Khan 08, Khanpur 07, Kashmir: Rawalakot 28, Muzaffarabad (City 25, A.P 15), Kotli 17, Garhidupatta 15, Balochistan: Zhob 24, Sibbi 22, Barkhan 17, Quetta (City 06, Samungli 04), Kalat 01, Sindh: Sakrand 08, Jacobbabad 04, Dadu, Chhor 03, Shaheed Banazirabad 02, Rohri, Padidan, Tandojam 01.

Snowfall recorded in (inches): Malamjabba 17.

Minimum temperatures recorded in (�C): Kalat -05�C, Kalam, Parachinar -02�C and Malamjabba -01�C.