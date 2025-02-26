Intermittent rain, snowfall intensify cold weather in Mansehra

He second day of intermittent rain in the plains and snowfall in the upper regions has significantly intensified the cold weather across Mansehra and its surrounding areas

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The second day of intermittent rain in the plains and snowfall in the upper regions has significantly intensified the cold weather across Mansehra and its surrounding areas.

The upper regions and mountains of Kaghan Valley, Siran Valley, and Kunhar Valley are also experiencing light snowfall, adding to the winter chill.

Popular tourist destinations including Shogran have recorded up to three inches of snow, while Kaghan has seen around four inches of snowfall. The picturesque valleys and mountains have been transformed into a winter wonderland, with a thick white blanket of snow covering most areas.

The Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) has mobilized its staff to clear snow from the link roads, ensuring that local residents and tourists can move without disruption. The authorities are working tirelessly to maintain accessibility to these remote areas, particularly for the local population who rely on these roads for daily commuting and essential supplies.

The snowfall has brought a magical charm to the region, attracting tourists eager to witness the stunning winter landscapes.

However, the cold wave has also increased the challenges for residents, particularly in the higher-altitude areas where temperatures have dropped significantly.

Local officials have urged residents and visitors to exercise caution while traveling, as the roads may be slippery and visibility reduced due to the ongoing weather conditions. The KDA has assured the public that all necessary measures are being taken to keep the roads open and safe for travel.

As the winter season progresses, the region is expected to experience more snowfall, further enhancing its natural beauty but also posing challenges for the local infrastructure. Authorities remain on high alert to ensure the safety and well-being of both residents and tourists during this period.

The intermittent rain and snowfall have not only intensified the cold but also added to the scenic beauty of Mansehra and its surrounding valleys, making it a must-visit destination for winter enthusiasts. However, the focus remains on maintaining accessibility and safety for all.