Intermittent rain-thunderstorm likely in Karachi on Tuesday

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecast cloudy weather with intermittent rain-thunderstorm in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecast cloudy weather with intermittent rain-thunderstorm in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 28 to 30 and 32 to 34 degree centigrade, respectively with 80 to 90 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Thunderstorm/rain with a few moderate to isolated heavy falls are likely to occur at number of places in Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad Divisions, at a few places in Larkana, Shaheed Banazirabad and Karachi Divisions while at isolated places in Sukkur Division over the next 24 hours.

According to latest meteorological conditions a low pressure area has formed over east Arabian sea causing monsoon currents to penetrate in Sindh. Under its influence rain/thunder/wind storm with a few moderate to heavy falls at times are likely to occur in all districts of lower Sindh till July 16 and Central & Upper Sindh till July 17, 2021.

The persistent rain/showers may create water logging in low lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Sukkar, Larkana, Dadu and Nawabshah districts during the period.

The PMD report on Monday said that light to moderate with isolated heavy falls occurred at number of places in southern Sindh during the last 24 hours.

The light to moderate rain was recorded in Karachi's different areas in early hours on Monday as the showers received in various parts include Gulshan-e-Hadeed 17.0mm, Shahrah e Faisal 05.0mm, University Road 4.3mm, North Karachi 4.2mm, Landhi 4.0mm, Saddi Town 3.6mm, Jinnah Terminal 3.2mm, Airport old area 3.0mm, Surjani Town 2.8mm, Kemari 1.5mm, Masroor and Nazimabad received 01.0mm each.