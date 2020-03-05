Intermittent rain, wind-thunderstorm likely 05 March 2020

Intermittent rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in the provincial capital and various parts of the Punjab during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Intermittent rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in the provincial capital and various parts of the Punjab during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met department on Thursday, rain is likely in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Lahore, Shiekhupura, Faisalabad, T. T Singh, Jhang, Okara, Sahiwal, Multan, Khanewal, RY Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar and Layyah.

Heavy falls/ Hailstorm is expected at few places during this period.

As per synoptic situation, a strong westerly wave is affecting most upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist till Saturday.

During the past 24 hours, rain wind-thunderstorm occurred in districts of Punjab. Rain (mm): Sahiwal 36, Okara, Noorpur Thal 32, Bahawalnagar 26, Rawalpindi 14, Toba Tek Singh 16 , Faisalabad 08, Mandi Bahawaldin, Mangla, Murree, Kot Addu 07, Hafizabad, Multan 06, Jhang 05, Lahore (City 05, Airport 02), Sialkot (City 03, Airport 04), Gujranwala 04, Narowal, Chakwal 03, Jhelum 02 , Gujarat, Kasur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bhakkar 01.

Today, maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city at 21 and 12 degree celsius, respectively.