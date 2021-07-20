Intermittent rains, flash flood claim six lives in KP: PDMA

(@FahadShabbir)

The intermittent rains and flash floods in hills areas claimed six lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while seven persons were injured in different rain related incidents, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :The intermittent rains and flash floods in hills areas claimed six lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while seven persons were injured in different rain related incidents, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported.

It said that during the last 24 to 48 hours two houses in Dir Upper and one each in Karak and Shangla were partially damaged by the rains, adding that PDMA was in constant contact with all district administrations and timely release alerts and warning to all of them regarding rains and flash floods.

It said that PDMA control room was working round the clock to deal with any emergency like situation and people can contact PDMA helpline 1700 in case of any incident.