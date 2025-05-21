Open Menu

Intermittent Rains, Gusty Winds, Hailstorms Expected In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2025 | 09:43 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Intermittent rains accompanied by gusty winds, isolated heavy downpours, and hailstorms are forecast for Lahore and several other parts of Punjab starting Thursday night and continuing over the next two days.

This anticipated wet spell is expected to bring much-needed relief to residents struggling with persistent heat, as temperatures are likely to drop across the region.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), moist currents are entering the upper parts of the country, while a shallow westerly wave also persists over the region. These conditions are likely to trigger unstable weather in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Layyah, Bhakkar, Multan, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalnagar, and Bahawalpur.

The PMD has warned that gusty winds, hailstorms, and lightning may cause damage to vulnerable structures, including electric poles and solar panels.

In Lahore, the mercury is expected to hover between 38°C and 40°C on Friday, and slightly drop to 37°C–39°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather persisted across most of Punjab over the past 24 hours, with southern districts experiencing extreme heat. Khanpur recorded the highest temperature in the province at 47°C, followed by Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur at 46°C. Lahore recorded a maximum temperature of 39°C, with evening humidity at 52 per cent.

Intermittent rains, gusty winds, hailstorms expected in Lahore

