Intermittent rains in parts of KP bring respite

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Intermittent rains continued during the last 24 hours in many districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including in provincial metropolises bringing a sigh of relief for people bothered by the severity of hot weather for some days.

According to the Met office many of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts witnessed rainfall with intervals carrying a pleasant weather change for people.

Maximum rainfall of 108mm was recorded in Mallam Jabba, Swat.

Rainfall recorded at other places was 103mm in Balakot, 45mm in Takhtbhai, 23mm in Buner, 12mm in Upper Dir, 11mm in Cherat and Kalam, 10mm in Peshawar and 3mm in Bannu.

The Met office said the rainfall would continue for the next 24 in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has also issued alert call to departments concerned.