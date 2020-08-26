UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Intermittent Rains In Parts Of KP Bring Respite

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 02:32 PM

Intermittent rains in parts of KP bring respite

Intermittent rains continued during the last 24 hours in many districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including in provincial metropolises bringing a sigh of relief for people bothered by the severity of hot weather for some days

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Intermittent rains continued during the last 24 hours in many districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including in provincial metropolises bringing a sigh of relief for people bothered by the severity of hot weather for some days.

According to the Met office many of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts witnessed rainfall with intervals carrying a pleasant weather change for people.

Maximum rainfall of 108mm was recorded in Mallam Jabba, Swat.

Rainfall recorded at other places was 103mm in Balakot, 45mm in Takhtbhai, 23mm in Buner, 12mm in Upper Dir, 11mm in Cherat and Kalam, 10mm in Peshawar and 3mm in Bannu.

The Met office said the rainfall would continue for the next 24 in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has also issued alert call to departments concerned.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Alert Dir Buner Balakot Rains

Recent Stories

Francophonie International Community Suspends Mali ..

23 seconds ago

Normandy Four Political Advisers to Meet by Septem ..

24 seconds ago

AVLC arrests four most wanted motorcycle thieves, ..

27 seconds ago

Official held red-handedly

34 seconds ago

Abbottabad Police conducts flag march to ensure la ..

9 minutes ago

Russia's COVID-19 cases top 970,000

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.