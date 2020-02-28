UrduPoint.com
Islamabad, Rawalpindi Receive Intermittent Rain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 12:54 PM

Islamabad, Rawalpindi receive intermittent rain

Wind-thunderstorm with snowfall over hills is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, central Punjab, northern Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next twelve hours

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th February, 2020) Wind-thunderstorm with snowfall over hills is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, central Punjab, northern Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next twelve hours.Hailstorm is also expected at a few places during the period.

Intermittent rain is continuing in Islamabad and Rawalpindi since last night.Temperature of some major cities recorded on Friday morning:Islamabad fourteen degree centigrade, Lahore fifteen, Karachi twenty-three, Peshawar sixteen, Quetta ten, Giligt five, Murree six and Muzaffarabad seven degree centigrade.

