Islamabad, Rawalpindi receive intermittent rain

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th February, 2020) Wind-thunderstorm with snowfall over hills is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, central Punjab, northern Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next twelve hours.Hailstorm is also expected at a few places during the period.

Intermittent rain is continuing in Islamabad and Rawalpindi since last night.Temperature of some major cities recorded on Friday morning:Islamabad fourteen degree centigrade, Lahore fifteen, Karachi twenty-three, Peshawar sixteen, Quetta ten, Giligt five, Murree six and Muzaffarabad seven degree centigrade.