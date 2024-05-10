Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks heat wave

(@Abdulla99267510)

Some areas in the federal capital witnessed hail along with rain, breaking the intensity of the heat, while thick clouds in Islamabad made the daytime weather seem like night.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2024) Twin cities including Rawalpindi and Islamabad experienced pleasant weather due to rain and hailstorms on Friday.

In and around Attock and surrounding areas, rain accompanied by strong winds is occurring, while a light rain continues in dusty areas including Bannu city.

In Mansehra, the pleasant weather brought by thunder and rain has reduced the intensity of the heat, bringing smiles to the faces of the residents.

According to the Meteorological Department, the rain is expected in Okara, Dera Ismail Khan and Bala Kot.

On the other hand, a new rainy spell would begin in Balochistan today, with rain expected in about 9 districts of the province.

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of a decrease in temperature from May 10 to May 11 in the province.

The MET office predicted the thunderstorms and rain in the provincial capitals including Quetta as well as Kohlu, Mastung, Kalat, Zhob, and Ziarat.