Isolated Heavy Falls Expected In Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Other Areas

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 09:31 PM

Isolated heavy falls expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, other areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Hazara, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, Kashmir, while at scattered places in Malakand, Kohat, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Zhob, Multan, D.G.Khan divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Makran, Hazara, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir during last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm) were recorded at Punjab: Sialkot (City 80, A/P 54), Islamabad (Saidpur 43, ZP 16, Golra 01), Gujranwala 24, Murree, Gujrat 04, Narowal 03, Chakwal 01, Sindh: Shaheed Benazirabad 28, Hyderabad 15, Sukrand 11, Kashmir: Kotli 28, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 04, Balochistan: Panjgur, Ormara 02.

Today's highest maximum temperatures were recorded at Nokkundi 45C and Sukkur 44C.

Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to grip central parts during next 24 hours.

