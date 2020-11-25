UrduPoint.com
Isolated Rain And Snowfall Expected In Hilly Areas Of KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 12:44 PM

Isolated rain and snowfall expected in hilly areas of KP

Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday said that isolated rain and snowfall expected in hilly areas of Khayber Pakhtonkhwa during next 24 hours on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday said that isolated rain and snowfall expected in hilly areas of Khayber Pakhtonkhwa during next 24 hours on Wednesday.

According to a weather report, rain and snowfall expected in the areas of Chitral, Dir Lower, Upper, Bajaur, Swat, Shangla, Bunner, Malakand, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Haripur and Kurram districts.

Mainly cold and cloudy weather also expected in most parts of the province, report said.

However during the last 24 hours, widespread rain with snow was recorded in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, D.I.Khan and Bannu divisions.

Rain was recorded at Dir 17 mm, Balakot 14 mm, Asbanr (lower Dir) 11 mm, Parachinar and Besham each 10 mm, Pattan 09 mm, Malam Jabba 08 mm, Chitral, Timergara, Cherat and Bunner each 06, Kakul 05, Saidu Sharif and Mohmand Dam each 04, Peshawar, Bannu, Mirkhani and Kalam each 03, Drosh 02, Takht Bhai 01 and D.I.Khan Trace. Snow recorded in Malamjabba 04 inches and Kalam 02.

