Isolated rain likely at few places:PMD

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2024 | 08:43 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot weather for most areas of country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot weather for most areas of country during the next 24 hours.

Very hot weather with dust raising winds/ gusty winds are likely in southern parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave was also present over northern parts of the country.

Rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir with chances of windstorm/gusty winds and isolated rain-thunderstorm may occur in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region and northeast Punjab during evening/night.

Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over southern parts of the country during tomorrow (Friday).

During the last 24 hours, very hot weather prevailed over most plain areas of the country.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Jacobabad 51C, Lasbella 50C, Dadu, Sibbi, Turbat, Mohenjo Daro 49, Khairpur, Larkana, Bahawalnagar 48, Hyderabad, Kasur, Rahimyar Khan, Sukkur, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Joharabad, Khanewal, Mandi Bahauddin, Okara, Padidan, Rohri and Noorpur Thal 47C.

The rain recorded in Gilgit was 01 mm.

