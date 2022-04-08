UrduPoint.com

Isolated Rain Likely In Upper KP,GB, Kashmir: PMD

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2022 | 10:13 PM

Isolated rain likely in upper KP,GB, Kashmir: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country, during the next 24 hours.

Very hot weather is likely in upper Sindh and south Punjab during the period.

However, partly cloudy weather with isolated light rain-thunderstorm is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave was also present over northern parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Shaheed Benazirabad 47 C, Padidan, Mohenjo Daro, Mithi, Dadu, Khairpur, Sibbi, Jacobabad, Chhor, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan and Khanpur 45 C.

