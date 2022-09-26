Isolated rain-thunderstorm likely in KP, Kashmir: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. While hot weather will prevail in central and southern parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. While hot weather will prevail in central and southern parts. However, isolated rain-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The weather remained hot and dry in other parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Punjab: Karor (Layyah) 42mm, Jhang 18, Okara 14, Noorpur Thal 13, Toba Tek Singh 10, Sahiwal 06, Kasur 04, Bhakkar 03, Sialkot (City) 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: D I Khan (City 31, A/P 02), Malam Jabba 04, Mardan 02, Balakot, Kakul 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (A/P 15, City 14), Gilgit-Baltistan: Babusar 06, Astore 05 and Skardu 04mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Sibbi 40 C, Dalbandin, Nokkundi and Sakrand 38 C.