Isolated rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds likely in some places

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast isolated rain-thunderstorms with gusty winds in certain places of the province during the next 24 hours.

While mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province during this period, said a daily report of the meteorological center.

Isolated rain-thunderstorm with strong gusty winds is expected in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Torghar, Battagram, Kohistan, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Bunner, Swat, Shangla, Malakand, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi, Mohmand, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Orakzai, Kohat, Kurram, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D.

I. Khan, North & South Waziristan districts.

Heavy rainfall with hailstorm at a few places in the province is also expected during the next 24 hours. Strong dust raising wind is likely at a few places in the province during the period.

The highest maximum temperature of 41�C was recorded in DIKhan on Friday.