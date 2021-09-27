Isolated rain-wind-thunderstorm likely in upper KP

(@FahadShabbir)

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued alert to the district administrations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to take precautionary measures as strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate in the country from today (Sept 27) and expected to continue till October 02 (Saturday)

According to the PDMA, isolated rain-wind-thunderstorms are expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during September 27, 28, 30 and October 01, adding that fresh wind-storms may cause damages to the vulnerable structures.

It had directed the district administrations to take all possible measures to minimize human losses or damages to the property.

The spokesman of the PDMA said tourists should be informed about weather forecasts and advised officials concerned to keep monitoring local Barsati Nullahs, adding, in case of emergency, information about untoward incidents could be given on helpline 1700 which was active round the clock.