Isolated Thunderstorms Expected In Parts Of Sindh, Balochistan And Kashmir:PMD

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2025 | 11:17 PM

Mainly hot and dry weather is likely to grip most parts of the country on Tuesday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Mainly hot and dry weather is likely to grip most parts of the country on Tuesday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm may occur at isolated places in southeastern Sindh, Kashmir, and surrounding areas during the afternoon.

In the Federal capital, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy and dry.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Sindh, most districts will experience hot and dry conditions. However, southeastern Sindh’s Umerkot and Tharparkar may witness rain accompanied by wind or thunderstorm.

In Balochistan, mainly dry weather will prevail, but Khuzdar, Lasbella, and nearby areas are likely to receive thunderstorm activity.

Kashmir is expected to receive rain-wind/thunderstorms, while Gilgit-Baltistan will remain partly cloudy and dry.

During the past 24 hours, hot and dry weather dominated most regions, although isolated thunderstorms were reported in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Upper Sindh, Northeastern Balochistan, and Kashmir.

The rainfall recorded was in Punjab, Noorpur Thal 38mm, Sargodha 28mm, Joharabad 19mm, Bhakkar 07mm, Chakwal 04mm, Rahim Yar Khan 03mm, Toba Tek Singh 02mm, and Attock 01mm. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kakul recorded 03mm.

In Sindh, Khairpur received 02mm and Jacobabad 01mm. In Balochistan, Khuzdar recorded 01mm.

The highest temperatures recorded were 45 C in Turbat followed by 40 C in Nokundi and Dalbandin.

The Met Office advised precautions against heat exposure, especially in southern and central parts of the country.

