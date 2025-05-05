Isolated Thunderstorms Expected In Parts Of Sindh, Balochistan And Kashmir:PMD
Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2025 | 11:17 PM
Mainly hot and dry weather is likely to grip most parts of the country on Tuesday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Mainly hot and dry weather is likely to grip most parts of the country on Tuesday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).
However, rain-wind/thunderstorm may occur at isolated places in southeastern Sindh, Kashmir, and surrounding areas during the afternoon.
In the Federal capital, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy and dry.
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Sindh, most districts will experience hot and dry conditions. However, southeastern Sindh’s Umerkot and Tharparkar may witness rain accompanied by wind or thunderstorm.
In Balochistan, mainly dry weather will prevail, but Khuzdar, Lasbella, and nearby areas are likely to receive thunderstorm activity.
Kashmir is expected to receive rain-wind/thunderstorms, while Gilgit-Baltistan will remain partly cloudy and dry.
During the past 24 hours, hot and dry weather dominated most regions, although isolated thunderstorms were reported in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Upper Sindh, Northeastern Balochistan, and Kashmir.
The rainfall recorded was in Punjab, Noorpur Thal 38mm, Sargodha 28mm, Joharabad 19mm, Bhakkar 07mm, Chakwal 04mm, Rahim Yar Khan 03mm, Toba Tek Singh 02mm, and Attock 01mm. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kakul recorded 03mm.
In Sindh, Khairpur received 02mm and Jacobabad 01mm. In Balochistan, Khuzdar recorded 01mm.
The highest temperatures recorded were 45 C in Turbat followed by 40 C in Nokundi and Dalbandin.
The Met Office advised precautions against heat exposure, especially in southern and central parts of the country.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Honors Urdu Heritage with Baitbaazi and Debate Competitions at SCRF 2025
Global Village welcomes legendary superstar ‘El Hadaba’ Amr Diab in a thrill ..
Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival 2025 Wraps Up with 125,700 Visitors from 1 ..
Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr. Amir Khattak emphasizes quality health facilities ..
Isolated thunderstorms expected in parts of Sindh, Balochistan and Kashmir:PMD
Pakistan fully prepared to defuse any aggressive designs of India: Minister for ..
Security Forces kill 8 Khawarij terrorists in multiple engagements in KP
DPM Dar briefs Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Advisor on escalating regional tension ..
FBR to set up a facilitation counter for taxpayers’ guidance
Six drug dealers arrested in police crackdown
Islamabad prioritizes transport upgrades, eco-friendly initiatives, says CDA Cha ..
President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif laud security force ..
More Stories From Weather
-
Isolated thunderstorms expected in parts of Sindh, Balochistan and Kashmir:PMD2 minutes ago
-
Met Office predicts rain as Karachi weather turns pleasant6 hours ago
-
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday2 days ago
-
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other parts2 days ago
-
Weather turns pleasant after light rain3 days ago
-
Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain likely in Punjab today3 days ago
-
Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore5 days ago
-
Temperature soars to 48°C in Nawabshah5 days ago
-
PDMA issues heatwave advisory across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa10 days ago
-
Met Office issues heatwave alert for various parts of Pakistan10 days ago
-
Hot and dry weather to prevail across most parts of country on Thursday12 days ago
-
Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore13 days ago