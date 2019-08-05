UrduPoint.com
July 2019 Hottest Month Globally Ever Recorded: EU Agency

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 04:48 PM

July 2019 hottest month globally ever recorded: EU agency

July 2019 was the warmest month across the globe ever recorded, according to data released Monday by the European Union's satellite-based Earth observation network

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :July 2019 was the warmest month across the globe ever recorded, according to data released Monday by the European Union's satellite-based Earth observation network.

"While July is usually the warmest month of the year for the globe, according to our data it also was the warmest month recorded globally, by a very small margin," Jean-Noel Thepaut, head of the Copernicus Climate Change Service, said in a statement.

"With continued greenhouse gas emissions and the resulting impact on global temperatures, records will continue to be broken in the future."

