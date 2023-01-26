Kaghan, Naran valleys receive record heavy snowfall

After four days of continuous heavy snowfall, the skies in the Kaghan and Naran valleys were cleared on Thursday. Kaghan and Shugran received more than 4 feet of snow while Naran and adjoining areas have received more than 7 feet of snow

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :After four days of continuous heavy snowfall, the skies in the Kaghan and Naran valleys were cleared on Thursday. Kaghan and Shugran received more than 4 feet of snow while Naran and adjoining areas have received more than 7 feet of snow.

According to the details, after a long time during the winter season, Kaghan and Naran valleys received record heavy snowfall which also dropped the temperatures in Naran -7, Kaghan at 03 and in Shugran -1.

Tourists were allowed to reach Shugran and Kaghan while police have installed barricades on Mansehra Naran Jalkhad (MNJ) road to stop all sorts of vehicular traffic from Kaghan to Naran and onward areas as heavy snowfall up to 7 feet has blocked the entire region.

The Met Department has forecast another snow and rainfall spell in the upper parts of the Hazara division which would further decrease the temperatures in the region.

On the other side, a large number of tourists despite all odds have reached Kaghan and Shugran to enjoy the live snowfall and serene beauty of the valleys. Heavy snowfall and rain have increased the demands of winter cousins specially Chappal Kabab, fish and Pakoras.