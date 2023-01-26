UrduPoint.com

Kaghan, Naran Valleys Receive Record Heavy Snowfall

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Kaghan, Naran valleys receive record heavy snowfall

After four days of continuous heavy snowfall, the skies in the Kaghan and Naran valleys were cleared on Thursday. Kaghan and Shugran received more than 4 feet of snow while Naran and adjoining areas have received more than 7 feet of snow

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :After four days of continuous heavy snowfall, the skies in the Kaghan and Naran valleys were cleared on Thursday. Kaghan and Shugran received more than 4 feet of snow while Naran and adjoining areas have received more than 7 feet of snow.

According to the details, after a long time during the winter season, Kaghan and Naran valleys received record heavy snowfall which also dropped the temperatures in Naran -7, Kaghan at 03 and in Shugran -1.

Tourists were allowed to reach Shugran and Kaghan while police have installed barricades on Mansehra Naran Jalkhad (MNJ) road to stop all sorts of vehicular traffic from Kaghan to Naran and onward areas as heavy snowfall up to 7 feet has blocked the entire region.

The Met Department has forecast another snow and rainfall spell in the upper parts of the Hazara division which would further decrease the temperatures in the region.

On the other side, a large number of tourists despite all odds have reached Kaghan and Shugran to enjoy the live snowfall and serene beauty of the valleys. Heavy snowfall and rain have increased the demands of winter cousins specially Chappal Kabab, fish and Pakoras.

Related Topics

Police Snow Road Traffic Mansehra All From

Recent Stories

EU Commission to File Court Cases Against 6 Countr ..

EU Commission to File Court Cases Against 6 Countries Causing Environmental Dama ..

7 minutes ago
 Balochistan Fisheries Dept to construct 3 Jetties

Balochistan Fisheries Dept to construct 3 Jetties

7 minutes ago
 Kashmiris observe Black Day on India's 'Republic D ..

Kashmiris observe Black Day on India's 'Republic Day'

7 minutes ago
 CPDI calls for discussion on budget proposals by a ..

CPDI calls for discussion on budget proposals by all stakeholders

7 minutes ago
 PILDAT issues analysis of 321st session of Senate

PILDAT issues analysis of 321st session of Senate

35 minutes ago
 Indian Republic Day marked as Black Day in AJK

Indian Republic Day marked as Black Day in AJK

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.