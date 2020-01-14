UrduPoint.com
'Kalam' Receives 24 Inches Snow In Current Snowfall Spell

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 04:43 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :'Kalam' received maximum 24 inches snowfall till Tuesday morning during the current snowfall spell in northern and hilly areas of the country, Director Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD), Zaheer Babar said.

He said Malamjabba received maximum snowfall of 14 inches and its average record of past 15 years is 112 inches.

Murree received 12 inches, Chilas nine inches and in whole winter till now Chilas recorded 37 inches snowfall.

He said average record of past 15 years in Astore recorded as 45 inches and during current spell Astore recorded 10 inches snowfall.

He said Chitral recorded seven inches snowfall, Skardu and Darash Bagrot six inhes, Parachinar and Upper Dir recorded four inches and its past 15 years record it had received 13 inches snowfall.

He said average snowfall for last 15 years in Murree recorded as 63 inches.

