Kalam receives 78 inches snowfall during the month: Spokesman PMD

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Khalid Malik Tuesday said Kalam received 78 inches snowfall during the current month (December) in northern areas.

Talking to APP, he said Malamjabba was the second highest which recorded 57 inches snowfall so far whereas the total record average of snowfall in northern areas during past sixteen years was around 29.

37 inches.

He elaborated that the average record of snowfall, particularly in Kalam during past sixteen years was estimated 178.36 inches.

Talking about Murree he said during past sixteen years, it received 63inches snowfall on the average while currently Murree received 2.51 inches snowfall so far.

He said the total average of snowfall in northern areas from the month of October till date was around 6.24 inches.