Kalam Receives Four Inches Snowfall: PMD Director

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 02:18 PM

Kalam receives four inches snowfall: PMD Director

Kalam received four inches snowfall on Wednesday, a first winter snowfall reported by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Director Zaheer Babar said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Kalam received four inches snowfall on Wednesday, a first winter snowfall reported by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Director Zaheer Babar said.

He said Astore received one inch snowfall which attracted a huge number of tourists there with the instruction to be careful about their choosing the routes and take with them necessary warm clothes and raincoats to protect from the freezing cold.

He further informed in coming months more snowfall is expected in hilly areas including Murree-- a tourists' favourite winter resort.

Your Thoughts and Comments

