Karachi City likely to experience partly cloudy weather on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :The Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast that partly cloudy weather was expected in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain in the range between 32 to 34 degrees centigrade with 65 to 75 percent humidity.

Mainly hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh during the next 24 hours, whereas partly cloudy or cloudy weather with chances of drizzle is expected along the coast during night or morning in the next 24 hours.