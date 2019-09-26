Karachi city receives rain in Karachi

Rain lashed various parts of Karachi Thursday afternoon with more rain/thunderstorm forecast for the city for the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Rain lashed various parts of Karachi Thursday afternoon with more rain/thunderstorm forecast for the city for the next 24 hours.

According to the Meteorological department the maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 37 to 39 degrees centigrade with 60 to 70 per cent humidity.

Dust-thunderstorm/rain is likely to occur at a few places in Hyderabad, Shaheed Banazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Thatta and Karachi divisions and at isolated places in Sukkur and Larkana divisions in the next 24 horus.