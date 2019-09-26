UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi City Receives Rain In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 05:07 PM

Karachi city receives rain in Karachi

Rain lashed various parts of Karachi Thursday afternoon with more rain/thunderstorm forecast for the city for the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Rain lashed various parts of Karachi Thursday afternoon with more rain/thunderstorm forecast for the city for the next 24 hours.

According to the Meteorological department the maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 37 to 39 degrees centigrade with 60 to 70 per cent humidity.

Dust-thunderstorm/rain is likely to occur at a few places in Hyderabad, Shaheed Banazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Thatta and Karachi divisions and at isolated places in Sukkur and Larkana divisions in the next 24 horus.

Related Topics

Karachi Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Thatta

Recent Stories

No limit to UAE space ambitions: Sultan bin Khalif ..

9 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan fears history's biggest ..

8 minutes ago

Lukashenko Not Going to Remain Belarus President F ..

8 minutes ago

Russia's Yamal LNG Plant Actual Capacity May Reach ..

8 minutes ago

UAE Attorney-General meets with Malaysian Minister ..

24 minutes ago

U.S., Japan reach trade deal on tariff reduction, ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.