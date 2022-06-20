Karachi expected to get light rainfall in the next few days

The City of Lights is expected to experience a high of 33 to 35 degrees Celcius over the next few days.

For the next two days in Karachi, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has expected partly cloudy weather with occasional drizzle and the possibility of light rain at night/evening on Monday and Tuesday (20th and 21st of June).

An official report from Met Department stated that the City of Lights is expected to experience a high of 33 to 35 Degrees Celsius.

“There are chances of light rainfall and drizzle in Karachi for another two days,” the report further added.

Winds were blowing 12-15 knots from the southwest in the city, according to PMD.

As a result of the expansion of a westerly wave and moist southwest winds, moderate rainfall is forecast in Karachi during the first period of pre-monsoon rains on June 22.

Meanwhile, the city's weather improved on Friday, with drizzle falling in numerous districts of Karachi.

It's worth noting that numerous sections of the country are predicted to have more rain during the pre-monsoon season this year, with the Met Office warning of urban flooding in key cities.