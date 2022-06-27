Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfalls in July

The Met Office predicts that most of Pakistan will experience heavy rainfall and thunderstorms during July.

The Met Office predicts that Karachi will experience some light rain on Tuesday (tomorrow) , followed by a period of heavy showers during the first week of July.

The weather in the city will continue to be hot and muggy today, with winds blowing at a speed of 18 kph, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The Met Office stated, “The temperature will remain between 35 C to 37 C and will have a feel-like effect of 40 C.”

Apart from Karachi, many other cities including Lahore are expected to receive rain and thunderstorms during the month of July.

As of today, the majority of the nation should expect mainly hot and humid weather, with very scorching temperatures in upper Sindh and south Punjab.