UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Is Likely To Receive Heavy Rainfall With Thunderstorm Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 12:08 PM

Karachi is likely to receive heavy rainfall with thunderstorm today

Met Office has predicted dusty winds before rainfall in the metropolis city this afternoon.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 15th, 2021) Metrological department on Thursday predicted heavy rainfall with thunderstorm in Karachi this afternoon.

In a weather report, Met Office said that dusty winds would likely to hit the city before rainfall.

Karachi’s southern and southeastern parts are expected to receive more rainfall in the wet spell, the met office said in its report.

The metropolis will likely to receive rainfall on Friday (tomorrow).

“There are no chances of urban flooding in the city in this first spell of monsoon rains,” the PMD said.

The Pakistan metrological department also forcast thunderstorm with rain at isolated places in Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Shaheed Banazirabad and Larkana divisions.

Rainfall reported at isolated places in southern districts of Sindh on Wednesday. Thatta received 6mm rainfall and Chhore 4mm. Traces of rainfall also reported in different parts of Karachi division.

Karachi also received rainfall on Wednesday afternoon. The city’s Defence, I.I.Chundrigar Road and adjacent areas, Saddar, Clifton, Bath Island, Gulshan Iqbal, Orangi Town and Landhi areas lashed by rainfall.

Met Office had earlier forecast rain, wind or thunder-storm with a few moderate to heavy falls in all districts of lower Sindh till Friday and central and upper Sindh till Saturday.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Weather Martyrs Shaheed Road Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Bath Thatta Gulshan Landhi Saddar Orangi All Rains

Recent Stories

PM invites Hamid Karzai to international conferenc ..

14 minutes ago

PM to pay two-day official visit to Uzbekistan tod ..

30 minutes ago

PTCL continues growth momentum

34 minutes ago

TECNO Camon 17 becomes the new favorite among phot ..

38 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 47 more deaths due to COVID-19 in ..

39 minutes ago

About 30 people missing in houses collapse in west ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.