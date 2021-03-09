UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Likely To Experience Fair Weather With Misty Morning On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 08:20 PM

Karachi likely to experience fair weather with misty morning on Wednesday

The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast fair weather with misty morning in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast fair weather with misty morning in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 20 to 22 and 32 to 34 degree centigrade, respectively with 75 to 85 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Dry weather with hazy morning is likely to prevail over Sindh during the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Weather From

Recent Stories

Global GDP Expected to Reach Pre-Pandemic Levels b ..

1 minute ago

Registration process of Masajid-o-Madaris being ma ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad High Court serves notices to respondents ..

1 minute ago

Representatives of US, Pakistan, China to Particip ..

5 minutes ago

First judicial academy inaugurated at Gilgit Balti ..

5 minutes ago

Hamas to pick new Gaza chief this week: party sour ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.