Karachi likely to experience fair weather with misty morning on Wednesday

The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast fair weather with misty morning in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast fair weather with misty morning in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 20 to 22 and 32 to 34 degree centigrade, respectively with 75 to 85 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Dry weather with hazy morning is likely to prevail over Sindh during the next 24 hours.