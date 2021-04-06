Karachi likely to experience hot, dry weather on Wednesday

The Meteorological department on Tuesday has forecast hot and dry weather in the metropolis in the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Tuesday has forecast hot and dry weather in the metropolis in the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were expected to remain from 24 to 26 degrees centigrade and 36 to 38 degrees centigrade, respectively with 50 to 60 percent humidity in Karachi in the next 24 hours.

Dry weather was likely to prevail in the province whereas dust-storm was likely to occur at isolated places in Larkana and Sukkur divisions over the province during the next 24 hours.