Karachi Likely To Experience Hot, Dry Weather On Saturday

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 04:42 PM

Karachi likely to experience hot, dry weather on Saturday

The Meteorological department on Friday forecast hot and dry weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Friday forecast hot and dry weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 25 to 27 and 37 to 39 degree centigrade, respectively with 40 to 50 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot to very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

