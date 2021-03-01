Karachi likely to experience sunny weather on Tuesday

The Meteorological department on Monday predicted sunny weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Monday predicted sunny weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 18 to 20 and 32 to 34 degree centigrade, respectively with 50 to 60 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Dry weather with cool night and hazy morning is likely to prevail over Sindh during the next 24 hours.