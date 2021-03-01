UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Likely To Experience Sunny Weather On Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 10:09 PM

Karachi likely to experience sunny weather on Tuesday

The Meteorological department on Monday predicted sunny weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Monday predicted sunny weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 18 to 20 and 32 to 34 degree centigrade, respectively with 50 to 60 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Dry weather with cool night and hazy morning is likely to prevail over Sindh during the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Weather From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distin ..

26 minutes ago

DHA’s ‘Doctor for Every Citizen’ service ben ..

26 minutes ago

Proposal under consideration for special grants to ..

2 minutes ago

UN Rapporteur Says Doesn't Have Chemical Formula f ..

2 minutes ago

UK Jails Oil Businessman for Bribing Iraqi Officia ..

2 minutes ago

Every decision of ECP to be implemented: Ch.Fawad

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.