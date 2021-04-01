UrduPoint.com
Karachi Likely To Experience Very Hot, Dry Weather On Friday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 08:53 PM

Karachi likely to experience very hot, dry weather on Friday

The Meteorological department on Thursday forecast very hot and dry weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Thursday forecast very hot and dry weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 22 to 24 and 39 to 41 degree centigrade, respectively with 20 to 30 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot to very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over the province during the next 24 hours.

