Karachi Likely To Experience Warm, Humid Weather On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 10:24 PM

Karachi likely to experience warm, humid weather on Tuesday

The Meteorological department on Monday forecast warm and humid weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Monday forecast warm and humid weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 24 to 26 and 34 to 36 degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over the province during the next 24 hours.

More Stories From Weather

