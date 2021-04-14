Karachi likely to experience warm, humid weather on Thursday

The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast warm and humid weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast warm and humid weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 24 to 26 and 33 to 35 degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over the province during the next 24 hours.