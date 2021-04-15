UrduPoint.com
Karachi Likely To Experience Warm, Humid Weather On Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Thursday forecast warm and humid weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were expected to remain from 24 to 26 degree centigrade and 33 to 35 degree centigrade,respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Partly cloudy or cloudy weather with chances of dust-thunderstorm or rain expected at isolated places in Larkana, Sukkur and Shaheed Banazirabad divisions and Dadu, Jamshoro districts.

Hot and dry weather was likely to prevail elsewhere in the province during the next 24 hours.

