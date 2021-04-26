UrduPoint.com
Karachi Likely To Experience Warm, Humid Weather On Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 03:05 PM

The Meteorological department on Monday forecast warm and humid weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Monday forecast warm and humid weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 25 to 27 and 34 to 36 degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over the province.

However Dust-thunderstorm/rain may occur at isolated places in Dadu, Jamshoro, Thatta and Badin districts over the next 24 hours.

