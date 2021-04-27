UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Likely To Experience Warm, Humid Weather On Wednesday

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 08:11 PM

Karachi likely to experience warm, humid weather on Wednesday

The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast warm and humid weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast warm and humid weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 25 to 27 and 33 to 35 degree centigrade, respectively with 75 to 85 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over the province. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain may occur at isolated places in Dadu & Jamshoro districts over the next 24 hours.

