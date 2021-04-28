UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Likely To Experience Warm, Humid Weather On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 03:32 PM

Karachi likely to experience warm, humid weather on Thursday

The Meteorological department on Wednesday forecast warm and humid weather for the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Wednesday forecast warm and humid weather for the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 25 to 27 and 34 to 36 degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over the province. However, dust-thunderstorm or rain may occur at isolated places in Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas division over the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Karachi Weather Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana May From

Recent Stories

Farrukh Habib to take oath as state minister for i ..

40 minutes ago

Ombudsman Sindh directs MD WASA Hyderabad for regu ..

5 minutes ago

Eight die in blaze at illegal hostel in Latvia: po ..

5 minutes ago

TDRA awarded ISO 17065 certification for its telec ..

53 minutes ago

Hong Kong shares finish with gains 28 april 2021

6 minutes ago

Crackdown launched against hoarding,trading of oxy ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.