Karachi likely to experience warm, humid weather on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Wednesday forecast warm and humid weather for the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 25 to 27 and 34 to 36 degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over the province. However, dust-thunderstorm or rain may occur at isolated places in Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas division over the next 24 hours.