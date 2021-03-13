UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Likely To Experience Warm Weather On Saturday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 01:04 AM

Karachi likely to experience warm weather on Saturday

The Meteorological department on Friday forecast warm weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Friday forecast warm weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 19 to 21 and 34 to 36 degree centigrade, respectively with 55 to 65 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Dry weather with hazy morning is likely to prevail over Sindh during the next 24 hours.

More Stories From Weather

