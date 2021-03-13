Karachi likely to experience warm weather on Saturday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Friday forecast warm weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 19 to 21 and 34 to 36 degree centigrade, respectively with 55 to 65 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Dry weather with hazy morning is likely to prevail over Sindh during the next 24 hours.