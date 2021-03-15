UrduPoint.com
Karachi Likely To Experience Warm Weather On Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 09:34 PM

Karachi likely to experience warm weather on Tuesday

The Meteorological department on Monday forecast warm weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

The Meteorological department on Monday forecast warm weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 22 to 24 and 33 to 35 degree centigrade, respectively with 80 to 90 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Dry weather with hazy morning is likely to prevail over Sindh during the next 24 hours.

